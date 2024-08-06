A Hawke’s Bay health expert is welcoming the expansion of a publicly funded vaccine programme to help protect thousands of at-risk Kiwis from the shingles virus.
Up to 15,000 Kiwis will benefit over the next two years from widened access to the varicella zoster virus vaccine (Shingrex).
From July 1, access to the vaccine was widened to include immunocompromised people aged 18 or older who are pre and post a solid organ transplant, haematopoietic stem cell transplant or cellular therapy, patients with blood cancer, those living with poorly controlled HIV infection, and those receiving disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) for specific conditions (polymyalgia rheumatica, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis).
People with primary immunodeficiency, and stage 4 or 5 chronic kidney disease, including patients on dialysis, have also been deemed eligible.