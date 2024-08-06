Hawke’s Bay kidney specialist and medical adviser at Kidney Health NZ, Dr Andrew McNally, said shingles was a disease that caused a blistering rash and shock-like pain.

Shingles is a herpes zoster reactivation and is more common, severe and longer lasting in people with poor immunity and the elderly.

“Now that we have got this vaccine, people may not have to go through it at all, or have a minimised shingles experience.”

He said shingles affected an area on the body called a dermatome, “an area of skin supplied by a nerve”.

“Herpes zoster and shingles can be a devastating disease, particularly for those more vulnerable members of the community,” McNally said.

He said the previous vaccine was a live one that came with more risk of other complications, whereas the new vaccine was non-live.

“In Hawke’s Bay we have over 100 patients who have had a kidney transplant and this vaccine was previously not accessible to these patients.”

He said patients would get two vaccines two to six months apart, and wait times would not be an issue.

“Shingles can reoccur, so the idea of the vaccine is for it to minimise it coming back the first time and perhaps subsequent times — some patients have it reactivate more than once.”

Brett Marett, medical director at GSK, a science-led global healthcare company, said it was pleased to partner with Pharmac to expand access to the vital vaccine.

“This decision will provide much-needed protection against shingles.”

