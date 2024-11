The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

A motorcyclist critically injured in a crash in Hawke’s Bay has died in hospital.

On Sunday, November 10, about 6.20pm, police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash, between a car and a motorcycle, on State Highway 2 at Tangoio.

Police confirmed on Thursday the motorcyclist involved, 48-year-old Andrew Cox of Napier, had died on Wednesday.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.