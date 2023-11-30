A black car sits crashed beside a property on Flaxmere Ave as cordons are placed around the suburb. Photo / NZME

A black car sits crashed beside a property on Flaxmere Ave as cordons are placed around the suburb. Photo / NZME

Cordons are being put in place around Flaxmere amid a police search for a man on the run who crashed a car the main street through the suburb.

Police could be seen on Flaxmere Ave, Portsmouth Dr and other streets of the Hastings suburb about 12.45pm.

A black car sat crashed on a property on Flaxmere Ave and police dogs were being used around the property.

A Hastings police spokesperson said they were asking Flaxmere residents to call 111 if they see a suspicious man jumping fences or running through properties.

“He was involved in a crash at the intersection of Flaxmere Ave and Henderson Road about 12.20pm. The man should not be approached.

“Please reference the event number P056910162.”



