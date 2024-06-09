Taradale No 6 Joshua Eden-Whaitiri breaks free to score one of his two tries against Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

Taradale No 6 Joshua Eden-Whaitiri breaks free to score one of his two tries against Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

If Napier Pirate can keeping playing with the heart they did in the second half against Havelock North, there could be a new team in the conversation for the Maddison Trophy come next weekend.

A barnstorming comeback saw Pirate pull back a 21-point deficit on Saturday to win 41-38, a result Pirate player-coach Sheridan Rangihuna said was one of the better comebacks he’d been a part of.

Rangihuna said Havelock North had come “out of the gates strong” and applied pressure through the boot of Will Cole, tactically and on the scoreboard.

But then Pirate clicked into gear.

“Credit to our boys who showed massive resilience to overcome that and win in the dying minutes.

“We haven’t pieced together the full 80 minutes this year and by all means were far from perfect, but I’m over the moon for our boys.

“The fightback that was shown was true heart.”

Pirate (on six points after the win) play red-hot Taradale next week, who are now the only unbeaten team after two rounds.

They again bagged maximum points on Saturday as Joshua Eden-Whaitiri, Hunter Morrison and Majella Tufuga each scored a brace to help them bring up a half-century of points against a gallant Hastings.

Hastings scored 26 points of their own, with Oscar Sowman landing three conversions to take his points tally for the year to 100.

Rangihuna said Pirate were aware it would be a huge challenge but they were up for it.

“We know we face a tough task ahead with Taradale next week. But we’ll bag massive confidence and growth from Saturday.”

In the other Maddison Trophy match of the week, Napier Tech got their title defence back on track with a hard-fought win over Napier Old Boys Marist.

Manaaki Aranui scored twice, while Xavier Mccorkindale, Pevelise Faumuina, Richard Buckman also went over as they edged Napier Old Boys Marist 35-26 and picked up an important bonus point to go with it.

In Division 1 Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy matches, promoted sides Tamatea and Bridge Pā again found it tough going in their bids to step up to Nash Cup Premier rugby next season. Central beat Tamatea 64-5 in Waipukurau, Aotea beat Bridge Pa 55-26 in Dannevirke, and MAC beat Clive 45-41 in Clive.

Meanwhile, Wairoa side Tapuae extended their unbeaten record by beating Gisborne side Ngatapa 50-19 in the first match of the second round of Poverty Bay Premier rugby.

Nuhaka kept their sights on a possible all-Wairoa Division 1 final by beating Tapuae’s Second XV 55-10, while first-round winners Wairoa Athletic had a bye.

Maddison Trophy - Premier Rugby Results

NTOB: 35 Tries: Xavier Mccorkindale, Pevelise Faumuina, Richard Buckman, Manaaki Aranui (2) Conversion: Xavier Mccorkindale, Jacob Barry (4) NOBM: 26 Tries: Te Kahika Thompson, Michael Beech, Pouvi Fatialofa Conversion: Jonty Stewart Penalties: Jonty Stewart (3)

Pirate: 41 Tries: Hugh Taylor, Tipene Maxwell, Nicholas Agnew, Jarryd Broughton, Sean Morrison, penalty try Conversions: Sheridan Rangihuna (3) Penalty: Sheridan Rangihuna Havelock North: 38 Tries: Oscar Ritchie, Epeli Tanadroga, Jesse Paewai, +1 (unknown scorer) Conversions: William Cole (3) Penalties: William Cole (4)

TRSC: 50 Tries: Samuel Wye, Joshua Eden-Whaitiri (2), Hunter Morrison (2), Flynn Allen, Majella Tufuga (2) Conversions: Izaiah Tuliau (5) HRS: 26 Tries: Isaac Hinton, Jacob Devery (2), Troydyn Bird. Conversions: Oscar Sowman (3)