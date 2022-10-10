There will be fun and food at the opening show of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival. Photo / Supplied

There will be fun and food at the opening show of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival. Photo / Supplied

A two-week celebration of the arts begins on Friday with the opening of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival.

Celebrating all things arts, with a varied and accessible programme across a range of art forms, including theatre, music, dance, opera, comedy, family events, visual arts and a weekend of literary events.

With 65 shows over the two-week period from October 14-30, there is something for everyone.

One special party you're invited to is Mrs Krishnan's Party

Step into the back room of Mrs Krishnan's dairy where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows and Mrs Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds, and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life. Get a taste of Onam, a festival that marks the arrival of the new year and prepare for some south Indian festive mayhem.

Mrs Krishnan's Party will be fun from beginning to end. Photo / Supplied

Kalyani Nagarajan (Mrs Krishnan) and Justin Rogers (DJ Jimmy) juggle cooking, music, the audience, and heartfelt drama in an acting tour de force where no two nights are the same. You might even find yourself setting the table or helping with the cooking!

With sold-out seasons at home and abroad, Mrs Krishnan's Party has critics raving and audiences leaping to their feet.

Ticketing for Mrs Krishnan's Party is a key part of the audience experience. The show is like a party and the audience are the guests.

There are range of fun titles for the five ticket types for the show, each of which is playfully named around the sort of people you might see at a party. From distinguished Head Table guests to Party Animals in the back, you can choose your preferred seat type as part of the booking.

For tickets and further information, go to www.hbaf.co.nz