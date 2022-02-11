Hawke's Bay artist bemoans theft of mosaic coffee table

The mosaic coffee table valued at $600 was stolen in Napier. Photo / Supplied

The mosaic coffee table valued at $600 was stolen in Napier. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay artist is mourning the theft of a one-off Six Sisters, mosaic coffee table that she poured love and attention into.

Hastings-based artist Brenda Pepper was a member of the art co-op in Napier which was run out of the historic blue Six Sisters building on Marine Parade.

The co-op known as Arts on Parade has disbanded since the sale of the building.

"On our last day there, which was January 30, a member placed my unique mosaic coffee table, worth $600, on the front deck of the shop, hoping to attract customers.

"Unfortunately, my table was stolen."

She said the table itself was made to be available for sale during Art Deco week, and was a one-off piece.

"It's only the third ever Six Sisters coffee table I have made. It took me a week and a half to make the table which had a recycled base, a glass top which lifted off the base, and tiles which were UV and frost resistant.

"The table could have gone to a loving home, but I hope the people who stole it at least get some enjoyment out of it."

Arts on Parade has now disbanded after the building was sold. Photo / Supplied

Pepper intends to continue supplying her pieces online, and she and another co-op member are looking at other options to showcase up to four different artists at a time.

"We are in the brainstorming phase at the moment."

Related articles Iconic Six Sisters villa sold for $1.05m in first sale for almost 30 years 10 Feb, 2022 10:11 PM Quick Read

She said the disbanding of the art co-op was a "huge loss" for the artists in the region.

"But the members were ageing ... there wasn't enough oomph to carry it on.

"Through its 20 years of existence there have been well over 100 members who have come and gone. It will be missed."