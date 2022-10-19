Hawke's Bay A&P Show off-limits for protest, Luxon makes appearance

National leader Christopher Luxon at the Hawke's Bay A&P Show in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

While farmers joined protests across the country opposing a controversial emissions scheme, one of the country's biggest agricultural events the Hawke's Bay A&P Show was deemed off-limits for the protests.

Groundswell protests were staged across the country on Thursday, with farmers objecting to the Government's He Waka Eke Noa agricultural emissions proposal.

However, no protest was held at the Hawke's Bay A&P Show in Hastings, with a local Groundswell branch co-ordinator stating "we don't want to detract" from the show.

The Government proposal includes plans to make farmers pay for livestock emissions from 2025.

National party leader Christopher Luxon made an appearance at the A&P show on Thursday and addressed the contentious issue, before meeting punters and buying some goodies from a food truck.

Liarna Cullen-Roberts, Hayley Hewitt and Samantha Greene from the 13th Stag coffee cart during the show. Photo / Paul Taylor

He did not rule out charging farmers in some capacity for livestock emissions in the future if elected Prime Minister, but said he did not support the Government's current proposal "whatsoever".

"We are deeply committed to net zero [emissions] by 2050 and we want to manage our agricultural emissions - we ultimately have to find a pathway to pricing agricultural emissions," he said.

"But the industry and sector should do that ... we need to stop what the Government is doing and go back to the drawing board with the sector."

The show has enjoyed fine weather for the opening two days on Wednesday and Thursday, and organisers are expecting a bumper crowd for the final day on Friday, during the Hawke's Bay Anniversary public holiday.

"It has been two years since we have held a full show and we are really pleased to be back," A&P Society general manager Elisha Milmine said.

Alpacas at the show in Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It has been a really good turnout and I think everyone is happy to be here."

She encouraged plenty of people to check out the show on Friday.

"Come along and bring a picnic, and come and enjoy everything that is on offer."

AJR Fashion, which has a store in Napier, was one of the many stalls at the show, selling clothing made by owner Aree Chanchumrat's family in Thailand.

AJR Fashion's Garth Cooper said it was good to be back at the show and they had managed to cover the stall fee with sales.

He said they had been coming to the show for 10 years and he noticed it was quieter this year than pre-pandemic.

"I think everything takes time to get back to what it was before Covid."

He said part of that was it was tough for most people at the moment with the cost of living.