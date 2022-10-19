Plan to turn 90-year-old Hastings ice cream icon into petrol station

An artist image of the proposed petrol station on the site of long-standing ice cream shop Rush Munro's. Photo / Supplied

An artist image of the proposed petrol station on the site of long-standing ice cream shop Rush Munro's. Photo / Supplied

Plans have been revealed to turn a 90-year-old ice cream shop and gardens in Hastings into a 24/7 petrol station.

Historic ice cream company Rush Munro's has been operating for almost a century in Hastings, including 90 years at its current home at 704 Heretaunga St West.

Ice cream lovers have enjoyed the site for generations which boasts its own gardens and fish ponds.

The company announced earlier this year it was moving to Albert Square - near Hastings CBD - due to its lease not being renewed by new owners of the site.

Its lease will finish at the end of October.

A resource consent application has now been lodged with Hastings District Council to convert the site into a 24/7 petrol station.

Those plans also span across an adjoining property.

"It is proposed to develop a new self-serve fuel facility within the site," plans revealed.

"The fuel facility will operate 24 hours, seven days a week, and at times will be unmanned as it provides self-service facilities for patrons."

The plans come despite there being two existing petrol stations within 400m to the east and another 900m to the west of the site, along Heretaunga St.

The site of the proposal at the corner of Heretaunga St West and Lovedale Rd in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Fuel company NPD will operate the petrol station if the plans are approved.

The property itself is owned by BRO Heretaunga Ltd which is based in Auckland, according to company records.

Existing buildings would be demolished under the plans and new facilities would be constructed.

That includes a new convenience store, petrol pumps, a 6m-high canopy, and two 90,000L underground fuel storage tanks.

No decision has been made on the application as yet and it is being assessed by the council.

Rush Munro's has grown into an iconic business in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the site was zoned Commercial Service Zone which provides for service stations as a permitted activity.

"Council's planners within the planning and regulatory group are currently assessing the consent. Decisions on it are pending soon."

About five houses back onto the development site which is known as 700-706 Heretaunga St West.

It is understood council planners are in the process of deciding whether to release the plans for limited notification, which would allow nearby residents to provide feedback on the proposal.

Rush Munro's announced in a statement last month that "there was no option to retain the award-winning gardens".