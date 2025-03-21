Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Airport’s $3 million upgrade to runway lighting

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The improved runway lighting at Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / HB Airport

A $3 million upgrade to Hawke’s Bay Airport’s runway lighting is nearing completion.

Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Nick Flack said the nine-month project was in its final stages and included plenty of new features.

“The project involves installing a completely new LED lighting system, control systems and a retrofitted power centre connected to the main terminal generator for backup,” he said.

“It replaces the old system, which was at the end of its life.

“The majority of the work has been carried out at night to ensure the runway remained open.

He said the difference between the old and new systems was “like night and day”.

“The 169 LEDs provide superior illumination for the full length of the runway, and the control centre is state of art.”

He said the new system met local civil aviation standards and International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

“Being highly energy efficient, it supports our sustainability objectives too.”

The new system includes pilot-activated lighting, which allows for approaching or departing aircraft to activate the runway lighting when flying after hours.

Other key features include variable lighting intensity, which can be dialled up or down depending on weather conditions such as fog, and generator and uninterruptable power supply backup.

New Zealand Air Ambulance Service group quality and safety manager Dylan Robinson welcomed the upgrades.

“Air Ambulance Service flights are a lifeline for the Hawke’s Bay community, with over 2000 flights per year - operating 24/7/365.

“The new lighting system is a significant enhancement to the local aviation infrastructure and ongoing safety.

“Our pilots have reported that the new runway lights are even visible when tracking out of Wairoa.”

