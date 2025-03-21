Hawke’s Bay Airport’s $3 million upgrade to runway lighting

He said the difference between the old and new systems was “like night and day”.

“The 169 LEDs provide superior illumination for the full length of the runway, and the control centre is state of art.”

He said the new system met local civil aviation standards and International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

“Being highly energy efficient, it supports our sustainability objectives too.”

The new system includes pilot-activated lighting, which allows for approaching or departing aircraft to activate the runway lighting when flying after hours.

Other key features include variable lighting intensity, which can be dialled up or down depending on weather conditions such as fog, and generator and uninterruptable power supply backup.

New Zealand Air Ambulance Service group quality and safety manager Dylan Robinson welcomed the upgrades.

“Air Ambulance Service flights are a lifeline for the Hawke’s Bay community, with over 2000 flights per year - operating 24/7/365.

“The new lighting system is a significant enhancement to the local aviation infrastructure and ongoing safety.

“Our pilots have reported that the new runway lights are even visible when tracking out of Wairoa.”