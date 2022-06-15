A trophy home which sold for over $4 million in Havelock North late last year. Photo / Bayleys

A leading real estate agent in Hawke's Bay says high-end properties are still fetching good prices and selling well in the region.

It comes as the real estate market has cooled off this year due to increased interest rates and tougher lending restrictions.

That has seen house prices fall in many suburbs compared to peak prices paid for residential properties in November last year.

Ray White agent Connie Cawood said that trend had not impacted higher-end homes in the region.

"If the properties are good properties, and people can just move in, they still have strong interest," Cawood said.

"I have found that they have not been affected by this new market.

"However, that cannot be said for the mid- and lower-end of the market, where definitely the horse has already bolted."

Cawood said agents had to produce a much stronger marketing campaign now in the current market.

"You really have to be on the ball to follow up with buyers."

People out enjoying a track next to Karamu Stream in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's high-end suburb

OneRoof has released a list of the biggest house sales in Hawke's Bay for the past 12 months, and has found Havelock North is performing better than the rest for top-end sales.

Both Cawood and Bayleys real estate agent Gretchen Paape have sold homes for over $4 million in the past year around Havelock North, according to OneRoof.

Both agents noted a list of reasons that made the wider Havelock North area a great place to live and buy a home.

That included an amazing choice of fresh food and produce on offer - from organic meats and vegetables to local olive oils and cheeses.

The suburb is also spoilt for choice when it comes to fine dining and top eateries.

Three local restaurants made the finals of the 2021/22 Cuisine Good Food Awards, including Mary's in the town centre, Black Barn Bistro on the edge of town, and Craggy Range on the banks of the Tukituki river.

Many residents have also turned to riding e-bikes which has helped traffic.

"Every second person here has an e-bike now," Paape said.

"We've got fantastic bike trails around here."

Paape said locals had great options for beauty spas as well.

She said many of her friends favour Peak Appearance and Mia Dolce but for total pampering it's Cape Kidnappers - offering golf, spa, accommodation and cuisine fit for foodies.

Tremains regional manager Stuart Christensen said Havelock North also had impressive schooling options which was a big drawcard.

"You have the private schools and very good public schools as well," Christensen said.