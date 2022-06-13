Talented line-up for Napier Civic Choir concert

Soprano Larissa Kent is originally from Havelock North is a recent graduate of the University of Auckland with a BMus with First Honours. Photo / Supplied

Napier Civic Choir is preparing an exciting concert weekend on June 17-19.

Together with Hawke's Bay Orchestra, invited soloists and conductor José Aparicio, they will present two choral and one orchestral concert, at venues in Napier and Havelock North.

Praise and thanksgiving are the themes of the large-scale choral works of Bruckner and Mendelssohn.

Bruckner's Te Deum is a window into the composer's expansive world, where the textures of the music have been so influential on 20th Century cinema music.

The positive energy and candid beauty of Mendelssohn's Hymn of Praise is a refreshing experience in the difficult times of our current world.

The soloists combine young talent and experience.

Soprano Larissa Kent is originally from Havelock North and a recent graduate of the University of Auckland with a BMus with First Honours.

She rehearsed and staged her first professional role as second lady in The Magic Flute for Festival Opera. She also performed as a guest artist for the Lexus recital concert series with renowned baritone Jonathan Lemalu in 2021.

Kent was a student at the New Zealand Opera School in 2020 and is a member of the NZ Opera Chorus.

She is also a member of Voices New Zealand and performed with the NZSO in October 2021. Awards include the third-place winner of the Becroft Aria Competition (2021) and the Hawke's Bay Young Musician of the Year Award (2015).

Anna Pierard sings both second soprano and alto in the programme, a mark of her wide vocal range and experience.

Pierard studied singing at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where she met her husband José Aparicio. She subsequently studied opera at the Royal Conservatoire, Amsterdam, and following her graduation performed as a soloist in opera houses throughout Europe, before returning to NZ in 2009.

She has performed frequently with NZ Opera, the NZ Symphony Orchestra, APO, CPO and the ACS, as well as performing locally with the Napier Civic Choir.

Samoan tenor LJ Crichton, 18, is in his first year at Victoria University studying towards a BMus majoring in performance voice.

Crichton has appeared on multiple stages in Hawke's Bay during his studies in high school. He sang his first role for Project Prima Volta during the 2016 HB Arts Festival.

Since then, he has performed with Festival Opera in Carmen and Madame Butterfly. He has also sung previously as a member of the Napier Civic Choir.

South Auckland Samoan bass-baritone Joel Amosa is no stranger to the Napier Civic Choir, first performing with the choir as bass soloist in Haydn's Theresian Mass in 2013.

Amosa was the winner of the 2018 Lexus song quest competition, which led to performances in San Diego, Singing Masterclass in Italy and performing Sir John Falstaff in Merry Wives of Windsor with the Lisa Gasteen National Opera School in Brisbane. He has also performed with NZ Opera, and Wellington Opera.

A full orchestra combining Hawke's Bay Orchestra with invited players will accompany the choir.

They will also perform a stand-alone concert on the Saturday evening, which can be described as a concert of jewels.

The programme includes two iconic Brahms pieces, the Tragic Overture, a whirlwind of emotions, and his Symphony No.3, a concert hall favourite bursting with melodies, rich harmony and luscious textures.

A highlight will be Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.3 performed by internationally celebrated concert pianist Dr Jian Liu. Dr Liu's artistry has taken him to some of the world's most prestigious concert halls and he has been awarded many prizes in international competitions.

Widely recorded and a champion of NZ music and education, Dr Liu is currently the Programme Director of Classical Performance and Head of Piano Studies at New Zealand School of Music, Victoria University of Wellington.

Bruckner & Mendelssohn Choral Concert

June 17, 7.30pm, Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Havelock North

June 19, 2.30pm, Waiapu Cathedral, Napier

June 18, 7.30pm, Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Havelock North

Masks recommended

Tickets: adults $35 / Tertiary students $10 / supergold card $32 / 17 years & under free

Tickets available from iTicket or door sales - eftpos available.

To find out more go to napierchoir.org.nz