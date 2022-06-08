Niel and Elmien Boshoff, owners of Shoe Science, Havelock North holding a shirt similar to ones stolen in the first of two burglaries that took place within three days. Photo / Warren Buckland

Havelock North's Shoe Science business has been burgled twice in three days.

The most recent incident happened early Wednesday morning, when the thieves threw a brick through the glass door of the shop's separate storeroom.

A police spokeswoman said police were made aware of a report of a burglary about 1.48am Wednesday.

Owners Elmien and Niel Boshoff said this was the second break-in and burglary in only three days after an earlier break-in.

"Sunday morning the alarm company called me, it was around 2.22am in the morning and they said the alarm was activated," Niel said.

Burglars smashed the glass of the counter at Shoe Science Havelock North and took GPS watches and a massage gun, among other things from the rest of the store. Photo / Supplied

"I rushed down. I am about five minutes from the shop, so I got there about 2.27am and they were gone already when I got there."

Niel said it has been frustrating to discover yet another burglary today, especially since the location of the storeroom wasn't advertised as part of the store.

"They gave us one night's break at least."

He said a security guard had chased and caught a suspect red-handed immediately after the second incident, but they made a break for it when the guard began to call police.

He said there was quite a bit stolen in the two burglaries, but the store was still going through stocktake to figure out the full extent.

"They smashed the glass counter and got away with smaller stuff.

"They mainly went for GPS watches, fitness gear, shirts, a little bit of equipment like iPads and massage guns that they could quickly load."

Only two days after the store break-in, thieves found the shop's offsite storeroom and broke into it too by throwing a brick through the glass door. Photo / Supplied

He said he suspected it may have been the same culprits in both incidents.

Elmien said they had received a lot of support from the community including gifts from the local school teachers.

"People have been lovely."

The store opened in Havelock North late October last year.

The police spokeswoman said a scene examination will take place.