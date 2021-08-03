Havelock North retirement village residents take on Olympics

Barry Jones cycled the 13.38km track in the Olympics@Ryman cycling final on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

While New Zealand's Olympians tackle Tokyo, there's another group of athletes taking on an Olympics of their own.

About 30 residents at the James Wattie Retirement Village in Havelock North have been competing in the Olympics@Ryman tournament in which more than 700 residents from Ryman villages across New Zealand and Australia are taking part.

The average age of those taking part is 81.

They have been competing in a four-week tournament in cycling, swimming, bowls, half marathon relay walking and 'quiznastics' - a sport they invented so everyone can take part.

Hamilton artificial intelligence company Aware Group has developed technology solutions that connect all the villages and sports.

On Tuesday, resident Barry Jones competed in the cycling final, finishing 15th.

James Wattie Retirement Village residents cheered as Barry crossed the finish line of the cycle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cycling through the streets of Japan using Rouvy augmented reality, Barry completed the 13.38km virtual course being cheered on by fellow James Wattie residents.

Also competing in bowls, walking and quiznastics, he said he wanted to take part as he is a pretty active man and thought it'd be a good way to meet the other residents.

He trained for the final cycling on his road bike.

Resident Paul Davey, who had a printout of the route's various peaks, helped Barry from the sidelines by telling him when they were coming up, for how long he would be going uphill and when he would need to change gears.

Fellow resident Margaret Thomas competed in the women's cycling final on Monday, completing the same course as Barry in 11th place in the "hard bike ride".

"I just thought I'd give it a go; I like a challenge."

Resident Graham Tweedie took part in the walking relay and quiznastics and said it was "good to be part of the team".

"The camaraderie and everything with it has been brilliant really."