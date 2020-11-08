Havelock North Lotto player wins $250,000

A Lotto ticket worth $250,000 was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North. Photo File

A Havelock-North shopper has plenty of reason to smile - about 250,000 - after purchasing one of four Lotto First Division tickets.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North and saw the winner walk away with $250,000.

It's not the first time the store has proven fruitful.

Last year in February a local Lotto player walked away $20,000 richer after having won Lotto Second Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the Havelock North Paper Plus Select, get your ticket checked at any lotto outlet online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.