The development is about 1.5km from the village centre and is right next to Guthrie Park, home of Havelock North Wanderers Football Club and a nationally-renowned BMX track.

A Hastings District Council-appointed hearing was held in July to consider submitters’ concerns about the project.

The hearing panel, consisting of two independent commissioners and three councillors, has since released its decision to approve the development.

“Any effects on the environment can be appropriately mitigated, avoided, or remedied, and this can be achieved by conditions of consent,” the decision read.

The panel’s decision also addressed some submitters’ concerns that the development would be out of character for the area.

“We are satisfied that any adverse landscape and visual effects for the wider environment will be less than minor,” the decision read.

Layout of the new homes at the development site next to Guthrie Park. Photo / HDC

The site sits within the district plan’s plains production zone, which is reserved mainly for growing activities and does not allow for medium-density housing.

However, the decision stated the surrounding area was largely residential and the proposal “can be granted due to those unique circumstances”.

Buildings and glass houses previously located on the site have been cleared in recent years.

In late 2023, the resource consent application was publicly notified and attracted 49 submissions, most of whom (36 submitters) opposed the project.

Submitters who opposed the plans raised concerns about the houses being too close together and dwellings being two storeys.

Oderings has plans to open a cafe within the garden centre.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.