Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Havelock North 16-year-old Tom Bewley takes podium in Porsche debut

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Tom Bewley recently took second place in his debut at the final of the North Island Endurance Series at Hampton Downs in a Porsche GT3. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tom Bewley recently took second place in his debut at the final of the North Island Endurance Series at Hampton Downs in a Porsche GT3. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tom Bewley has only recently earned his restricted driving licence - but he’s already a champion on the track.

The 16-year-old from Havelock North has continued his high-octane tear up the racing ladder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today