Barry Simmonds in the car he refurbished for Sporting Trials. Photo / Leanne Warr

Barry Simmonds in the car he refurbished for Sporting Trials. Photo / Leanne Warr

Sporting Trials looks set to go ahead in Dannevirke with an open day being planned for early next month.

Organiser Barry Simmonds said this would be the first sanctioned event for the Tararua district.

Sporting Trials involved vehicles being driven on steep courses, but unlike 4WD drive motorsport the vehicles were smaller, weighing around 450kg and speeds were limited to up to 40km/h.

Simmonds had wanted to do the open day earlier in the year, and had enough interest for it with about six local cars, but various minor issues had caused delays.

He was "quite chuffed" with the interest in the sport, which has been going in New Zealand for about 25 years, although it was long-established in the UK.

"The interest, certainly up in Taranaki, is really high. What we're doing down here has just generated a lot more interest across the board, but interestingly enough they're seeing a huge spike in interest and participation in the UK as well."

Simmonds felt part of the reason for the interest was the sport filled a void for people who didn't want to go fast and loud anymore.

The cost was also a factor, he said, as it was not as expensive as other motorsports.

The competition is based on a driver's ability to complete the steep courses without stopping or hitting anything. Photo / Marie Yeates

Some of the members from Taranaki would be coming along to participate in the open day and would be able to show those new to the sport how it was done.

The 'bouncer' or co-driver, directs the driver and shifts their weight to help with traction. Photo / Marie Yeates

Those interested in having a go, under supervision, could go along at 1.30pm on Saturday, July 9.

On Sunday, July 10, the trial will start at 9.30am until 2.30pm.

The event will be held at the Massie family property at 350 Maunga Road, Dannevirke.

Those wanting more information can find it on the website: https://www.sporty.co.nz/sportingtrials or contact Barry Simmonds on 0279122856.