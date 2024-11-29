Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings-trained winner Debbi Harri on song for black type races: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read
Hastings-trained Debbi Harri responds to the urgings of apprentice jockey Jim Chung to win a 1340m maiden race at Whanganui last Saturday. She will back up again at this Saturday’s Whanganui meeting.

Hastings-trained Debbi Harri responds to the urgings of apprentice jockey Jim Chung to win a 1340m maiden race at Whanganui last Saturday. She will back up again at this Saturday’s Whanganui meeting.

OPINION

The connections of Hastings-trained filly Debbi Harri have had to play the waiting game until now but there are some big assignments planned for the three-year-old following her maiden win over 1340 metres at Whanganui last Saturday.

Debbi Harri is prepared by Hastings trainer John Bary and raced by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today