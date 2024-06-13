The SPCA in Hastings is appealing for more information in relation to a theft of a trailer and horse float stolen from its Heathcote Rd premises.

The SPCA Hastings is pleading for the return of two stolen items, including a brand-new donated horse float worth $15,000.

Both the horse float and trailer were secured with wheel locks before they were stolen, and the theft is believed to have occurred between 6pm Wednesday and 8am Thursday from the centre on Heathcote Rd.

“We are disappointed to discover our trailer and horse float have been taken from SPCA Hastings Centre. These two items were secured but are now missing, and we’re pleading for help to have them returned,” SPCA Hastings centre manager Joy Walker said.

Walker said the trailer was a few years old and was used for crucial tasks such as transporting donations, feed, and animals.

“The horse float is brand new and was donated to us in April this year by a generous member of our community after the upheaval of severe weather events in the region.

“The float costs $15,000 and is used all the time. Having it donated was a huge win for us after begging and borrowing floats for many years.”

Walker said the organisation knew times were tough, but stressed how vital the two items were to helping staff do good work in the community.

“We are trying to help animals who can’t help themselves, and the trailer and float are heavily relied upon to do our work.”





Police confirmed they had received a burglary report from an address on Heathcote Rd overnight and that inquiries into the theft were ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the incident was advised to contact police via 105 and state file number 240613/4078.

People can also contact the Hastings SPCA centre on 06 8788733 with any information.

The SPCA Hastings Centre has a reasonably large capacity compared to other regional centres. Its website says it receives about 1200 animals each year.

