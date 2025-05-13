A career in sheep dog trials - 40 years, 12 titles

Bernard Arends and Tarn wait for the start of the runoff in the North Island sheep dog trials long head championship they won at Moawhango last week. Photo / Supplied.

Bernard Arends and Tarn wait for the start of the runoff in the North Island sheep dog trials long head championship they won at Moawhango last week. Photo / Supplied.

Tararua District farmer Bernard Arends had a big start to the national sheep dog trials series by winning the long head title at the North Island championships.

From Wairarapa-SHB club Weber, Arends and dog Tarn won the title last week at Moawhango, near Taihape, qualifying fourth from seven and excelling in the runoff to pip top qualifier and Waikato farmer Leo Jecentho and Jake.

Arends now has 12 island or national titles spanning four decades, back to a long head double with Pat at the 1986 South Island and New Zealand championships at Hakataramea, in the South Canterbury high country.

It was his fourth North Island title, going with three New Zealand championships and five South Island titles.