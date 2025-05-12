A whale was spotted jumping from the water 15km off Napier.

A humpback whale has been captured frolicking in the waters off the coast of Hawke’s Bay by a lucky fisherman.

Regular boatie Dave Hulks was on a friend’s 5m boat looking for fish to catch on Monday morning when he saw something sticking out of the water about 15km off Waipatiki Beach, north of Napier.

Hulks and his friend “trundled over” to discover a whale enjoying itself at the surface rolling around and slapping the water with its fins, the first time Hulks had seen one in Hawke Bay.

Soon the whale was diving down and then leaping into the air, worrying Hulks’ fishing buddy that it might land on the boat.

“We kept guessing where the bugger was,” Hulks laughed.