Hastings' Pask Winery to venture into beer as part of $2 million redevelopment

Winemaker Paul Smith (centre) pictured with Margaret Kilkolly and Moore Haszard said the redevelopment is great timing with 2019 and 2020 vintages being released. Photo / Warren Buckland

A $2 million redevelopment of Pask Winery on Hastings' Omahu Rd will create an integrated winery and boutique brewery.

Managing director of Benton Wines, the owner of Pask and Jackson Estate in Marlborough, Jeff Hart said "the time was right" to give the winery a full makeover.

"The whole area has changed so much since we have been there. The winery was built in 1989 and back then it was in the middle of farmland, now it is very built up.

"Since the winery was established the surrounding area has grown and the Pask facilities are well placed to offer "a long-needed modern entertainment facility".

"The growth of the combined group has led to the requirement for increased processing capacity and a much-needed upgrade to cope with increasing visitor numbers," Hart said.

There will be three stages of the redevelopment, Hart said. Stage one is under way and stage three is likely to begin in June 2021.

The first stage will be a revamp of the outside yards, stage two will be a makeover of the inside production area and the third stage will see the front of house redeveloped.

The redevelopment will result in an integrated winery and boutique brewery facility with a fully landscaped indoor/outdoor front of house where both Pask and Jackson Estate wines, and boutique craft beers brewed on site, will be available.

The brewing will form part of the second stage but is still "a work in progress".

Hart said they wanted to do something else on top of their current operation and the addition of beer will mean it appeals to a wider range of people.

He said when the tourism market returns it will be attractive for tourists but it "is as much for the locals".

"We are in the middle of a pretty busy area and we do get a lot of traffic going past.

"It's in keeping with the area, there are a lot of people and there could be good demand for it."

Winemaker Paul Smith said he was "really looking forward" to both the redevelopment of the winery and the upgrade of the cellar door.

"It's great timing as we are currently releasing wines from the excellent 2019 and 2020 vintages."