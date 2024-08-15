Advertisement
Hastings parking shake-up: Systems problems mean no tickets issued through MLPR technology, just warnings

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Hastings District Council's new Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (MLPR) system has yet to issue a parking ticket. Photo / Paul Taylor

Parkers pushing the boundaries in Hastings have caught a lucky break over the past month, escaping fines that could have been dished out by a new automated Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (MLPR) system.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson confirmed no tickets have been issued using the $73,000 MLPR system since July, so no revenue has been generated.

We are still working through system function issues, and we are issuing warnings rather than infringements in the first instance.”

Initiated in early July, advanced technology, including an MLPR system and cameras that can see in the dark, was installed on the roof and rear of a hybrid council car that drives around the streets of Hastings.

The new system was created by the council due to increased abuse directed towards parking wardens and a lack of people wanting to take on the role.

Wardens are not replaced outright but continue to work with the new technology.

The technology cost $73,000, paid out of council parking income rather than rates. This cost covered the operating system, the hardware and software, and the set-up and training.

The new system will issue a ticket if an offence is committed in a metered and timed area.

A parking warden is then notified and issues an infringement notice, which will also be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Officers review photos of the wheels of the parked vehicle to determine whether the vehicle has moved, while the licence plate identifies the offending vehicle.

Council said an administrative officer then reviewed the data to confirm an offence before the infringement was processed, and a motor vehicle check was also undertaken with New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“The mobile licence plate system does not capture images of people,” council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said.

Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga are currently using Mobile Licence Plate Recognition technology.

Payne said he saw the vehicle as a long-term solution to parking monitoring.

“It is more effective and efficient, reducing the health and safety exposure to team members.”

The council spokesperson said there had been no pushback or public feedback regarding the new technology so far.

