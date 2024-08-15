Hastings District Council's new Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (MLPR) system has yet to issue a parking ticket. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings District Council's new Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (MLPR) system has yet to issue a parking ticket. Photo / Paul Taylor

Parkers pushing the boundaries in Hastings have caught a lucky break over the past month, escaping fines that could have been dished out by a new automated Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (MLPR) system.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson confirmed no tickets have been issued using the $73,000 MLPR system since July, so no revenue has been generated.

“We are still working through system function issues, and we are issuing warnings rather than infringements in the first instance.”

Initiated in early July, advanced technology, including an MLPR system and cameras that can see in the dark, was installed on the roof and rear of a hybrid council car that drives around the streets of Hastings.

The new system was created by the council due to increased abuse directed towards parking wardens and a lack of people wanting to take on the role.