A parking warden will then be notified and issue an infringement notice, and an infringement notice is then also mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.
Photos of the wheels of the parked vehicle are reviewed by officers to determine if the vehicle has moved or not, while the licence plate identifies the offending vehicle.
The council said an administrative officer then reviewed the data to confirm an offence before the infringement is processed and a motor vehicle check was also undertaken with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).
The technology in the cameras allows for accurate reading of licence plates in low light, even in “pitch-black darkness”, the council says.
Payne said the vehicle would not compromise the privacy of individuals.
“The mobile license plate system does not capture images of people.”
All current parking time limits would remain the same – and areas where there were no parking controls would remain the same, he said.
Payne said Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga were currently using Mobile License Plate Recognition technology.
He saw the vehicle as a long-term solution to parking monitoring.
“It is more effective and efficient, reducing the health and safety exposure to team members.”
