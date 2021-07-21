Hastings' new Irish pub Rosie O'Grady's to open in August

Lara and Stefan Burt outside their soon to be opened Irish bar in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Lara and Stefan Burt outside their soon to be opened Irish bar in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A new Rosie O'Grady's will be pulling pints in Hastings next month, bringing an "authentic and lively Irish pub experience" to the expanding CBD.

Located in the former Public Trust offices on the corner of Karamu Rd and Queen St, owner Stefan Burt said the heritage building will offer a traditional Irish pub atmosphere for a "fun eating and drinking experience".

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this concept to central Hastings," said Burt, who will open the pub in partnership with wife Lara.

"It's certainly going to liven up the CBD with the feel-good, happy atmosphere that the brand has become known for."

The opening, scheduled for Friday, August 6, also heralds a fresh start for the iconic listed building.

The site's new owner, Lisa Webster, bought the classical 1926 building last year during lockdown.

"Having fallen in love with it 17 years ago when I worked next door, it has been a real passion of mine and I'm so pleased to see it reach its potential once again."

Demonstrating sustainability and the upcycling of features to suit the building's tone and atmosphere, the fit-out in Hastings will include original and transferred furniture as well as a new outside seating area, for al-fresco dining.

Burt said the opening would signal the brand's continued growth in Hawke's Bay.

"We've enjoyed great success with our recently opened Taradale Rosie's and we're looking forward to bringing the concept into central Napier as well, with a further opening planned in the former Provincial Hotel later this year."