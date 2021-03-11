Hastings man convicted for firing gun in air during argument

John-Harley Wang appeared for sentencing before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier District Court. Photo / File

A Hastings man has been sentenced to home detention after an incident in which he fired a gun into the air near his family home.

John-Harley Wang appeared for sentencing before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier District Court this month.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one charge each of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cannabis for supply.

The firearms charges related to an argument at the Hastings home of his partner on the morning of June 24 last year.

When she discussed wanting to move to Auckland and leave, he retrieved a firearm from inside and discharged the firearm before leaving.

In a victim impact statement read out by Judge Mackintosh, she said the incident had impacted her and her 5-year-old son badly.

The drug dealing charges related to police stopping Wang after seeing him leave the address of a known drug dealer with a large bag on February 22 last year.

When they opened the bag, they found 38 grams of cannabis inside separate bags.

Wang was also arrested in relation to Operation Flock which targeted methamphetamine supply across Hawke's Bay, for supplying nine grams.

Judge Mackintosh acknowledged Wang's drug use had contributed to the offending and commended him for being "drug free" since being released from custody.

"You are considered to be a person of potential," she said.

"You are trying and that's also really good."

She also acknowledged cultural factors which led to him being bullied at kohanga reo for his Chinese heritage; his remorse, and guilty pleas.

A further four months were deducted for time already spent in custody and while on electronically-monitored bail.

Wang was sentenced to eight months' home detention to be followed by six months of post-release conditions.

In relation to discharging a firearm, he was convicted and discharged.