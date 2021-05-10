Hastings i-Site to move to Municipal Building when development is complete

The Hastings i-Site may move from its current site at Westermans to the Municipal Building when complete. Photo / File

The Hastings i-Site is set to move to the Municipal Building when complete and be combined with the Toitoi ticketing office.

Hastings District Council's Strategy and Policy Committee approved in principle the relocation of the i-Site at its meeting last week.

The committee agenda states that it is recommended that the Hastings i-Site be relocated to the Municipal Building when it is complete in 2022.

The Hastings i-Site has occupied the corner site of the Westermans building since 2002.

The agenda states that there is an opportunity to "create operating synergies" between the i-Site and the Toitoi ticketing office.

Group manager corporate Bruce Allan said "we believe the operations of a ticketing office and that of an i-Site are very complementary to each other and can be combined into one operation".

The current ticket set-up on the corner of Hastings St South and Eastbourne St East is temporary while the Municipal Building is being developed.

The services the i-Site offers are also expected to differ, Allan said.

The committee resolution stated, "that a business case be developed in conjunction with the council strategy focusing on tourism, event management and promotion of the Hastings District to attract growth in commercial tourism.

"Council will be exploring opportunities to showcase what Hastings has to offer, which could ultimately mean being more focused on activities like wine and food for example.

"Council sees this as an opportunity to reimagine how the visitor information service is provided to achieve improved and more cost-effective outcomes," he said.

At its current site, the Hastings i-Site costs about $360,000 a year and has a forecast income for 2020/21 of $85,000, so a ratepayer contribution of $275,000 per year to operate the facility is required, the agenda states.

Allan said the precise operating cost of the new facility has yet to be fully established and will be refined through the development of a business plan.

"If there are savings made from the current operation, these savings will be offset against the operating costs of Toitoi."

Visitor numbers to the Hastings and Havelock North sites have been declining over a number of years, resulting in falling revenue and the reduction from seven days a week pre Covid-19 to five and a half days in Hastings and three and a half days in Havelock North.

Allan said the target is to have the new i-Site as a seven-day operation, but the formulation of a business plan will determine this.

Council will approve any new business plan.