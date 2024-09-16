Footage of the incident shows a white ute, believed to be “late model VW Amarok”, smashing into the back of the Audi with so much force it impacted the car in front of it.

“The badge and all the front part of the bumper had fallen off on the road,” Brandt’s father, Graeme, said.

The ute temporarily stays put after the crash before proceeding to drive off down Tomoana Rd.

“The way they behaved, especially after hitting the car and taking off, they were still swerving across the road,” Graeme said.

“I’m surprised an airbag didn’t go off.”

Brandt said unfortunately he didn’t have insurance at the time of the crash.

“My insurance was cancelled a week before it happened.”

“He was about to renew it, but obviously it’s a bit late now,” his father said.

Brandt was thankful to have good workmates who could help him get to and from his job, but said it was still frustrating not being able to freely get around.

Graeme said he could only speculate as to why the ute left the crash scene, especially because it damaged two cars in the process.

“Maybe they got in trouble or maybe they didn’t have insurance,” he said.

“The courteous thing would’ve been to knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, I’ve messed up and smashed into the back of your car’. If they are local people and it’s their own vehicle, you would think someone might recognise it.”

He hoped a local hardware store down the road had further footage that might have captured a number plate. He also encouraged anyone who may have seen anything that morning to report it to police.

A police spokesperson said staff received a report about 5.20am on Wednesday that two vehicles had been struck earlier during the night by a third vehicle, which had subsequently left the scene.

“Police are making enquiries. Anyone with information that might help with our investigation should call 105, quoting file number 240911/8545.”

