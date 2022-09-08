As the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death spread across the country, flags in Hastings dropped to half-mast.
Like many across the world, the Hastings District Council wants to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who dedicated 70 years of service to not only the people of the United Kingdom but the people of 54 Commonwealth countries.
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said many people in Hastings will fondly remember the Queen's visit to the city in January of 1954.
Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The couple travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Wattie Canneries and Hastings Boys' High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn St.
The Queen returned in 1963, when she toured a Hastings orchard and learned more about the apple industry.
On Friday, HDC flags were at half-mast to mark the passing of the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch of the Commonwealth.
"For those who wish to remember the Queen and share condolences, we will create opportunities to do so, including books of remembrance located in our Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North Libraries," Hazlehurst said.