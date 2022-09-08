Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, acknowledge the crowd from their Railcar while visiting Hastings in 1954. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, acknowledge the crowd from their Railcar while visiting Hastings in 1954. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

As the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death spread across the country, flags in Hastings dropped to half-mast.

Like many across the world, the Hastings District Council wants to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who dedicated 70 years of service to not only the people of the United Kingdom but the people of 54 Commonwealth countries.

As part of the royal visit to Hastings in 1954 the town welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with a street parade. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said many people in Hastings will fondly remember the Queen's visit to the city in January of 1954.

Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II and Arch Wake inspecting apples in a bulk trailer at Hillview Orchard, St George's Road, Hastings as part of the Queen's 1963 visit to Hawke's Bay. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

The couple travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Wattie Canneries and Hastings Boys' High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn St.

The Queen returned in 1963, when she toured a Hastings orchard and learned more about the apple industry.

Hastings District Council flags are at half-mast and flowers have been laid in respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, HDC flags were at half-mast to mark the passing of the Queen, the longest-reigning monarch of the Commonwealth.

"For those who wish to remember the Queen and share condolences, we will create opportunities to do so, including books of remembrance located in our Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North Libraries," Hazlehurst said.