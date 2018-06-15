Hastings farm infected with M. bovis

Cattle disease Mycoplasma Bovis has been found on another Hastings farm

A Hastings farm is today in lockdown after it was found to have been infected with the M. bovis disease, leaving neighbouring farms "nervous" about contamination threats.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) confirmed its testing has found a second Hastings farm was positive for the M. bovis infection.

"Two new farms have been confirmed as Infected Properties. They are in Cambridge and Hastings," a spokesman for MPI said.

"This takes the current total to 38 'active' IPs.

"These two farms have been issued with Restricted Place Notices (RPNs). An RPN prohibits all unauthorised movements of stock and other risk goods onto and off the farm to minimise the likelihood of the disease spreading from the property."