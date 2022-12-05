This overhanging sign on Southampton St will be one of 21 to be replaced due to sun damage and fading. Photo / Supplied

Hastings District Council is to replace more than 20 large, blue road direction signs across the city centre that have become faded and hard to read.

Seven signs will be removed, 21 signs will be replaced and two new signs installed on the CBD ring road, Maraekākaho Rd, Pakowhai Rd, St Aubyn St, Hastings St and Southampton St.

The replacements will address the poor condition of the signs that have been affected by sun fade.

Some of the larger signs attached to overhead metal supports will be replaced with smaller pole-mounted signs on the road shoulders.

As well as being easier to read, the new signs will provide consistency for finding your way around the Hastings CBD and will be more affordable to replace in the future.

The work will begin next week with removing and replacing the west-facing, fading signage.

The contractors will try to limit traffic disruption as much as possible, and traffic management will be placed with detours where practicable.

While some work will be done after 6 pm, for efficiency, contractors will also need to undertake work during the day.

After Christmas, contractors will start removing and replacing the remaining signs.







