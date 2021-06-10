Hastings District Council makes finals for entries in local government awards

Council's redevelopment of Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre is a finalist for the Creative New Zealand Excellence Award for Cultural Well-being. Photo / Warren Buckland

All three of Hastings District Council's entries into the Local Government New Zealand Excellence Awards are finalists.

For the Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities Excellence Award for Social Well-being, Hastings District Council's Hastings Place-based Housing Plan and Mahi for Youth Programme are finalists.

The Hastings Place-Based Housing Plan was a response to Hastings' severe housing shortage in the face of a growing population and the council worked with the government and NGOs to get homes built.

The Mahi for Youth programme has a focus on the social well-being of youth not in employment, education or training – and through them the wider community.

So far it has placed 253 young people in employment.

For the Creative New Zealand Excellence Award for Cultural Well-being, the council is a finalist for the revitalisation of Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it is "incredibly exciting".

"We entered these awards because we believe these programmes of work are really important for our community - providing housing, employment opportunities for our young people and celebrating arts and culture at Toitoi.

"It's wonderful to share our council's commitment to our community's wellbeing."

The winners will be announced at the Local Government New Zealand conference dinner in Blenheim, July 16.