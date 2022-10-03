Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst helps thirty Hastings residents official celebrate their New Zealand citizenship at a special ceremony in the Hastings District council chambers. Photo / Supplied

Thirty new Hastings residents celebrated a huge milestone last week, formally becoming citizens of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The occasion was also significant due to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which meant the oath or affirmation now referred to King Charles III.

Councils across the country assist the Department of Internal Affairs in conferring citizenship by holding ceremonies for people becoming citizens.

Each ceremony involves pledging an oath, taking the affirmation of allegiance and being presented with a citizenship certificate.

These are usually held in the Hastings District Council chambers every couple of months.

However, over the past two years, due to Covid restrictions, fewer citizenship ceremonies have been held - making last week's celebration a catch-up, and bigger than usual.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said: "It was wonderful to be able to gather again to welcome these new citizens to New Zealand and the Hastings district."

She explained the citizenship ceremonies are a real highlight for those at the council.

"Becoming a New Zealand citizen is an important milestone, and it's an honour to acknowledge the people from all around the world who have made a commitment to live here and contribute to the rich diversity of our community," she said.

Presented with their certificates and kowhai trees, last night's recipients represented a broad range of countries and cultures – from the Philippines, India and South Africa, to Samoa, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

"Our people are the jewels in Hastings' crown, and my hope for our new citizens is that their life here is filled with many opportunities, and an abundance of happiness and fulfilment as New Zealand citizens," Hazlehurst said.