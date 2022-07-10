Hastings business providing urgently needed support for Hawke's Bay Environment Centre

Emma Horgan-Heke, centre right, with Alexi Faulkner, left, Adam Greville, centre left, and Stephen Sinnott, right, from Douglas Outdoor & Textile Innovation. Photo / InHouse Marketing Ltd

A Hastings business has offered support in response to an urgent call for aid from Hawke's Bay Environment Centre and it is calling for other businesses to do so too.

Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is relocating from its base of operations in The Tremains Community Hub building on August 1 after being given notice several months earlier that the building would be demolished.

The Environment Centre has reiterated the urgency of its efforts to fundraise $250,000 to operate over the next year.

Of that, $100,000 is intended for the building lease and outgoings and $150,000 is for three new employees to provide recycling and climate change action education and behavioural change advice.

Team members at Douglas Outdoor & Textile Innovation heard about the centre's plight last week and committed 5% of the business' revenue over the next four weeks to help.

Douglas' co-owner, Pete Swinburn, believes that business must play a role in supporting a sustainable Hawke's Bay.

"The days of selling stuff and letting the end result become the consumer's problem are quickly disappearing. While none of us are perfect, ourselves included, if businesses are in a position to do something then we really must," he said.

He said he would like to see other small business owners answer the Environment Centre's call.

"Everyone is challenged at the moment, with illnesses, supply chain disruptions and staff shortages ongoing. However the environment can't afford to wait for us to find the perfect moment, which is why we are trying to do something to support this important organisation now."

Emma Horgan-Heke, chief executive for charity Sustaining Hawke's Bay Trust, said that the centre had raised over $13,000 so far before the support of Douglas Outdoor & Textile Innovation.

"We got about $9100 with the email that we sent out, plus the almost $5000 on Givealittle now," Horgan-Heke said.

She said they were continuing conversations with councils about funding as well, but they hadn't reached anything conclusive yet.

Hawke's Bay Environment centre is relocating from The Tremains Community Hub building it shares with Nourished for Nil on August 1 as the building is due to be demolished. Photo / NZME

She said they will take a look at what the Environment Centres' options are and make a decision based on funding by the end of this week.

She estimated that the Environment Centre saw between 200 and 400 people through its doors daily in Hawke's Bay.

They provide a number of services including a place for hard to recycle items, eWaste and training for individuals and the business community in sustainable practices.

At the moment the specialist recycling service offered by the Environment Centre receives no funding.

"If we do not raise the funds in the next few weeks for our new premises, we will have to close the centre and specialist recycling service," Horgan-Heke said.

Sarah Walker, Environment Centre co-chair and trustee Sarah Walker, left, with Sustaining Hawke's Bay Trust CEO and Enviroment Centre manager Emma Horgan, right. Photo / NZME

Horgan-Heke said that as part of the Environment Centre's Strategic Plan developed this year, they wanted to find a location for two years and then eventually collaborate on a shared premises with partners.

"We want to find a short-term place for two years, but our long-term vision within that strategy is to work with partners on a shared premises of some sort where we've all got the same vision for the environment and climate."

"We just need to get ourselves organised with the two years in-between and look to what that looks like."

She said they also plan to grow funding streams so they can do more and are not so dependent on grants.

She said it is the third time in four years that the Environment Centre has had to move locations, the previous occasions being due to space or funding reasons.

The Givealittle page to donate to Environment Centre Hawke's Bay can be found at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/we-need-your-help-to-move-premises-and-keep.