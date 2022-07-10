Voyager 2021 media awards
Hastings business providing urgently needed support for Hawke's Bay Environment Centre

4 minutes to read
Emma Horgan-Heke, centre right, with Alexi Faulkner, left, Adam Greville, centre left, and Stephen Sinnott, right, from Douglas Outdoor & Textile Innovation. Photo / InHouse Marketing Ltd

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A Hastings business has offered support in response to an urgent call for aid from Hawke's Bay Environment Centre and it is calling for other businesses to do so too.

Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is

