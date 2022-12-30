Tayna Tihore escaping the heat at Maraetotara Falls, south of Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tayna Tihore escaping the heat at Maraetotara Falls, south of Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings and Napier have recorded their hottest days of the summer ahead of temperatures dropping for the New Year.

The mercury reached 28.2C at MetService’s weather station in Hastings about 1.30pm on Friday, which was the hottest temperature at the time in the country.

The temperature also reached 26.5C around midday at Napier Airport.

Those temperatures were record highs for this December at both locations.

Kayla Brack jumps into the water at Maraetotara Falls on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Meanwhile, Wairoa and Waipukurau reached the mid-20s on Friday afternoon.

Heading into the New Year, temperatures are forecast to dip in Hawke’s Bay, with highs of about 20C on Saturday and Sunday in Napier and Hastings.

Waipukurau, Wairoa and Dannevirke will be slightly cooler over the weekend.

MetService is forecasting possible showers and plenty of cloud cover throughout the weekend in Hawke’s Bay to bring in the New Year.

The high temperatures on Friday resulted in people flocking to beaches and waterways to escape the heat across the region.

Liquor bans for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Police are reminding people of liquor bans around main centres in Hawke’s Bay for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

That includes the centres of Napier, Hastings, Ahuriri, Westshore, Taradale, Havelock North, Mahia and Waimarama.

“We understand people will be seeking a beachside location for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, but police want to remind people of the temporary and permanent liquor bans in a number of holiday areas,” Detective Inspector David de Lange, from Hawke’s Bay police, said.

“If you’re found to be breaching the liquor ban, you won’t just lose your alcohol, you could also face a fine.”