Z Energy's Good in the Hood is back after being stopped the last few years due to Covid related issues.

The Z Energy community programme Good in the Hood has returned, with each Z Energy service station to give $4,000 to local groups doing good in their hood.

Hastings and Napier charities and community groups have been invited to apply for the latest round of Good in the Hood funding.

Since the programme began in 2013, Good in the Hood has given away almost $8 million to thousands of New Zealand Aotearoa charities and organisations doing great things in their neighbourhoods.

Z retailers Hamish and Rachael Waddington, who operate seven Z sites across Napier and Hastings, are calling for charities and community groups to apply for a share of $4000 to be donated across four selected groups at every Z site across the country.

Hamish and Rachael say the Z funding allows them to give back to the communities they live and work in.

"We're proudly local, as are the people we employ and serve. Good in the Hood allows us to play our part in recognising those who are making a significant contribution to the health and well-being of our local community," they said.

In the past, the couple has been able to support organisations such as the Cranford Hospice Trust, Hawke's Bay Cystic Fibrosis Association, Hastings Riding for the Disabled and Bellyful Napier.

Good in the Hood allows customers to choose which local charity or community organisation they want to support the most.

When shopping in-store with Z, customers are given an orange token to pop into one of the four boxes, voting for their favourite local group.

The $4000 is split between all participating groups based on the votes each receives.

Z's General Manager of Retail, Andy Baird, said he is pleased to see the programme return for 2022.

"Good in the Hood is well-known and loved by our retailers and our customers.

"As New Zealand continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, we recognise now more than ever the need to support those groups working hard to support and better our local communities," Baird said.

On top of the $4000, every Z service station has an additional $1000 to be used by local retailers throughout the year to support other neighbourhood events.

Applications for Good in the Hood are open from 9am on July 1 to 11.59pm on July 31.

For more information about Good in the Hood and how to apply, visit the Z website at: https://www.z.co.nz/about-z/what-we-stand-for/community/good-in-the-hood