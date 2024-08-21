Advertisement
Harvest Hawke’s Bay festival food and wine line-up confirmed

Hawkes Bay Today
This year's Harvest Hawke's Bay festival is on November 23 in the Tukituki Valley.

Food and wine producers are lining up to show off their wares at Harvest Hawke’s Bay 2024.

The one-day annual event is on Saturday, November 23, at a riverside location in the Tukituki Valley, with almost half the 2200 tickets already sold.

Exhibitors at this year’s festival are a mix of the region’s larger, well-known producers alongside some boutique and emerging producers.

The participating wineries are Ash Ridge, Askerne, Black Barn, Chateau Garage, Collaboration Wines, Cuvar Winery, Decibel Wines, Easthope, Maison Noire, Oak Estate, Paritua, Petane, Radburnd Cellars, Redmetal Vineyards, Smith & Sheth, Te Awanga Estate, Trinity Hill and Vilaura.

Nine of the region’s restaurants and eateries will offer some of their signature dishes, showcasing local ingredients. They are Black Barn Bistro, Cellar 495, Deliciosa, Long Island Deli, Mr D’s, Oak Estate Kitchen, Rasoi, Roam Napier and Tu Meke Don.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to accommodate two more wineries than we did at last year’s inaugural event,” event manager Liz Pollock said.

“Throw in the delectable section of food on offer, along with the live music, and festivalgoers are in for a real treat.”

Renowned winemaker Kate Radburnd, of Radburnd Cellars, is one of the producers who has had to make changes following Cyclone Gabrielle last February.

The cyclone devastated Radburnd Cellars’ former home in Bay View, prompting a move to Ngatarawa Rd in the winegrowing locale known as the Bridge Pa Triangle.

“We’ve all had to adapt and embrace new beginnings over the last year and Harvest Hawke’s Bay is a golden opportunity to get ourselves out there, celebrating change with wine lovers from around the region, and those who travel from farther afield to be part of this fantastic spring event,” Radburnd said.

The festival runs from 11am-5pm. A regional shuttle service will be available from Havelock North, Hastings and Napier. There will be car parking available near the festival site and various motorhome parking options.

Tickets to Harvest Hawke’s Bay are available from eventfinda.co.nz or the Harvest Hawke’s Bay website harvesthawkesbay.com.

