This year's Harvest Hawke's Bay festival is on November 23 in the Tukituki Valley.

Food and wine producers are lining up to show off their wares at Harvest Hawke’s Bay 2024.

The one-day annual event is on Saturday, November 23, at a riverside location in the Tukituki Valley, with almost half the 2200 tickets already sold.

Exhibitors at this year’s festival are a mix of the region’s larger, well-known producers alongside some boutique and emerging producers.

The participating wineries are Ash Ridge, Askerne, Black Barn, Chateau Garage, Collaboration Wines, Cuvar Winery, Decibel Wines, Easthope, Maison Noire, Oak Estate, Paritua, Petane, Radburnd Cellars, Redmetal Vineyards, Smith & Sheth, Te Awanga Estate, Trinity Hill and Vilaura.

Nine of the region’s restaurants and eateries will offer some of their signature dishes, showcasing local ingredients. They are Black Barn Bistro, Cellar 495, Deliciosa, Long Island Deli, Mr D’s, Oak Estate Kitchen, Rasoi, Roam Napier and Tu Meke Don.