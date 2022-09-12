Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
ROYALS

Hamish Bidwell: The Queen is gone and things will never be the same again

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell
3 mins to read
Deaths are always a time to take stock. The Queen is gone and things won't be the same again, says Hamish Bidwell. Photo / AP

Deaths are always a time to take stock. The Queen is gone and things won't be the same again, says Hamish Bidwell. Photo / AP

OPINION
We've never had a serious debate in New Zealand about becoming a republic.

And with good reason.

Queen Elizabeth II was a highly admirable monarch.

With her in charge of that family, there remained an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.