Hawkes Bay Today

Hamish Bidwell: If you want to complain, you need to vote

3 minutes to read
You can't complain about the state of Napier if you don't vote, says Hamish Bidwell.

OPINION:
If you don't vote, you can't complain.

Those words rattle round in my head whenever elections of any sort roll around.

Now, I love a moan. I love to point out halfwits and impostors and

