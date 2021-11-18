Hail, thunder and a 'blood micro-moon': Hawke's Bay's weird and wonderful weekend weather

Sheep near Ōtāne take shelter ahead of a thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Hawke's Bay on Friday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Motorists along State Highway 5's Napier-Taupō road were shocked to find what appeared to be snow on the road.

The layer of white which covered parts of the Te Haroto roadside was in fact hail from an isolated thunderstorm that passed through the area with more possible across Hawke's Bay on Friday afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said a thunderstorm passed over Te Haroto between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday.

"For most people in Hawke's Bay [on Thursday] it was a sunny day.

"But there was definitely some heavy rain over this station because there was a thunderstorm popping up right over that area."

The area recorded about 23mm of rain over that period, about 9.7mm of which fell over an hour between 6pm, he said.

Corrigan said thunderstorms were often associated with hail and he warned more thunderstorms were possible for Hawke's Bay this afternoon anytime from 3pm onwards.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Hawke's Bay from 3pm on Friday. Photo / MetService

These thunderstorms may produce localised downpours of 25 to 35mm per hour which can cause surface and flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

He said the thunderstorms would be isolated events around the ranges and southern parts of the region around Hastings.

"There are the ingredients for thunderstorms to pop up but they're likely to be very isolated.

"The heat of the day will be what will start kicking things off."

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looked to be the better day with fine weather set to continue, he said.

"There's a bit of cloud in the evening but it's not a huge day. It will be cloudy with rain on and off on Sunday."

Wairoa would be the warmest across the region with highs of 25C expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

Napier and Hastings would share highs of 23C over both days, while Waipukurau would drop from 24C on Saturday to 23C on Sunday.

Napier City Council has warned with weather changing from severe storm warnings to a heatwave in a few short weeks it is important to be mindful of water use.

Water operations team leader Phil Green monitors water production and use daily with water restrictions kicking in as soon as daily demand reaches 70 per cent of available water production (about 44 million litres) for seven days in a row.

Napier often records one of the highest water use levels in the country, with winter water use doubling in summer.

"Conserving water all year round is the best way to make sure we don't have to get strict with restrictions," he said.

Suggestions for water conservation include shorter showers, shallower baths, turning off taps when teeth brushing, using handheld sprinklers, twilight watering, fixing leaks, mulching plants and even considering water use when choosing which plants to put in the garden.

The annual water conservation campaign Saving H2O Is The Way To Go – a collaboration between Napier, Hastings District, Central Hawke's Bay and Hawke's Bay Regional councils - will begin soon. The campaign shares useful tips showing how small actions can be very effective in saving water.

During the longest partial lunar eclipse fully visible from New Zealand in more than 800 years, the moon will return partially red. Photo / Michael Craig

Blood micro-moon

Corrigan also said Hawke's Bay would be a fantastic place to see Friday night's blood micro-moon.

"It's looking like a clear evening for viewing the lunar eclipse tonight in Hawke's Bay.

"It's a clear day heading into a clear evening.

"Hawke's Bay is in the better part of the country for seeing it."

The longest partial lunar eclipse fully visible from New Zealand in more than 800 years, the moon's face will be 97 per cent covered by the deepest part of the Earth's shadow, turning the lunar surface briefly red.

The near-total eclipse will take place over three hours and 28 minutes in our night sky - making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in Aotearoa since the year 1212.

Weather permitting, sky gazers will see the near-total eclipse begin very soon after moonrise around 8pm.

The red colour will be visible once the vast majority of the surface is in shadow, which will peak just after 10pm.

The shadow will then gradually recede until the partial phase ends shortly before midnight.