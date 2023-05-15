Gumboots for a good cause: Puketapu fundraiser spreads joy for flood-hit community

Spruced-up gummies replaced golden slippers at a fundraising ball in Napier over the weekend, with eager punters donning their best for a good cause.
Organised by a passionate group of community members, the Gumboot Charity Ball took place at the Old Church in Meeanee on Saturday to help raise much-needed funds for the Puketapu Cyclone Relief Fund.
Bex Tacon, who was part of the organising team, said the event served two purposes: it helped raise essential funds for cyclone relief in Puketapu while also connecting people.
“It allowed a lot of people in the community to come together, let their hair down and have a great night out. We also attracted people from outside the community, which was very good.”
Saturday’s sell-out event was “wonderful”, and Tacon said everyone had an amazing time.
While total funds are still being finalised, Tacon said approximately $60,000 is thought to have been raised.
She said it was hard to pick a highlight.
“It was all just so good.
“Just the fact that people came in and got to dress up and have a great night was wonderful.”