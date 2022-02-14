Grey Power Hastings sparks petition against Three Waters reform

Reporter James Pocock spoke to Hastings Grey Power who are promoting a petition backing Hastings District Council to try to stop the 3 waters reform programme. Video Warren Buckland

Reporter James Pocock spoke to Hastings Grey Power who are promoting a petition backing Hastings District Council to try to stop the 3 waters reform programme. Video Warren Buckland

Grey Power Hastings has launched a petition against the Three Waters reforms as part of a national campaign.

Grey Power Hastings and Districts Association president Ron Wilkins said the association is concerned that the management of $1.2 billion of water assets in Hastings alone would be transferred to a Government entity under the reforms.

"We would lose our ability to have our say about how the three waters services are delivered. We want the management of assets invested in by ratepayers over the decades to remain in the hands of local residents; not a Government entity."

Grey Power Hastings and Districts Association president Ron Wilkins wants to beat a target of 2000 signatures for his petition against the Government's Three Waters reforms. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said the Hastings association got the idea to start a petition after one against the Three Waters reform was organised by Grey Power's Matamata branch with the support of the Matamata-Piako District Council, which garnered 2000 signatures.

"We'll do our best to exceed 2000 signatures, so we can show our members we are out there doing something."

He said all 73 association branches across the country had unanimously voted to express their opposition to the Three Waters reform at a recent AGM.

He said his branch was in support of local councils' alternative suggestions for reform.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she supports the Grey Power initiative, which aligns with the position of the Hawke's Bay councils. Photo NZME

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she supports the Grey Power initiative, which aligns with the position of the Hawke's Bay councils.

"We are strongly urging the Government to consider a regional model. We agree there needs to be reform, but are very concerned the Government model removes the community's ability to have a say in the management of ratepayer owned assets."

The drive for signatures began near the Hastings clock tower today and will continue in Havelock North near the war memorial cenotaph next Tuesday.

Another form to sign is in place at the Hastings Age Concern office on Heretaunga St.

They had gathered about 250 signatures as of this afternoon.

The deadline for submission of the petition is February 28.