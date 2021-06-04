Govt to inject $20m funds to support NZ's four Māori boarding schools

Te Aute College will be one of the Māori boarding schools receiving government funding. Photo / NZME

Just over $20 million over two years from this year's Budget will be given to Māori boarding schools to build the next generation of Māori leaders.

The proposal will provide time-limited investment of $20 million to enable the four remaining Māori boarding schools, Hukarere College, St Joseph's Māori Girls' College, Te Aute College and Hato Pāora, to address significant declining property issues and maintain their operations.

Meka Whaitiri was joined by her fellow Māori ministers, Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, Associate Minister of Health (Māori) Peeni Henare and Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson, at a post-Budget breakfast held at Taradale RSA in Taradale, today.

Whaitiri said the announcement was one part of over a $1 billion Budget package for Māori and she was proud of the work the Government was doing to elevate Māori aspirations in housing, health, employment and education.

"Successive governments have given up on Māori boarding schools, but this Government believes in the unique role they play, not just in educating rangatahi, but instilling Māori values in the next generation of leaders," Meka Whaitiri said.

The Māori ministers used their time in Hastings to talk about Budget 2021's investment in increasing the number of Māori statues across Aotearoa.

Ensuring there is a greater national understanding of Aotearoa's unique Māori culture, leadership and history is the driver behind the $1 million set aside for this initiative.

"There is an overdue need to increase public recognition and acknowledgement of the contribution Māori leadership has made to advancing Māoridom, Aotearoa and broader nationhood building," Kelvin Davis said.

The initiative will acknowledge significant Māori leaders or historical events through the construction of statues or symbols in their honour and will grow Māori language, heritage and identity as well as support a greater national understanding of Māori culture, leadership and history.

Peeni Henare said in February 2020, the Government worked with the late Dame Whina Cooper's whānau and Waipuna Marae to build a memorial statue of Cooper acknowledging the great land march to Parliament in 1975.

"Māori across the country will now have the same opportunity to acknowledge their leaders, their history, or events as we have done in the North."

Willie Jackson said Budget 2020 showed the Government's commitment to lifting all New Zealanders and showed a road to an economic post-Covid-19 recovery.

"I think this is a government that has shown, and is showing, we are putting some of the frameworks in place in terms of an economic turnaround," Jackson said.