Going into regions no-brainer: Jetstar boss

Passenger numbers have increased 17 per cent at Hawke's Bay Airport since Jetstar's September announcement it would fly to the region from Auckland.
"The terminal is spewing people out the front and aircraft on the tarmac - it's a great problem to have," Jetstar head of New Zealand services Grant Kerr said.
Choosing Hawke's Bay as one of four regional destinations for the Qantas-owned budget carrier was a "no brainer", Mr Kerr said at business incubator The Icehouse's end-of-year-lunch at Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North, yesterday.
Hawke's Bay was a popular destination, businesses wanted to travel more and the business community was supportive of Jetstar.
From the day Jetstar announced it would travel to the regions the response was "overwhelming" and its maiden-flight welcome to Hawke's Bay "absolutely amazing".