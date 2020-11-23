Gnome launched into space and $286,000 raised for Starship in Rocket Lab launch

Gnome Chompski made it to space as part of a Rocket Lab launch on Friday. Photo / Supplied

The first garden gnome has gone to space in Rocket Lab's 16th mission.

A Weta Workshop 3D printed gnome-shaped mass simulator named Gnome Chompski joined Rocket Lab's 16th mission titled "Return to Sender" last Friday, becoming the first gnome to go to space.

The 16th Electron mission was launched last Friday from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on Māhia Peninsula and deployed 30 small satellites into orbit.

The mission also recovered the first stage of an Electron launch vehicle for the first time.

Mr Chompski was a mass simulator to test a new 3D printing technique that Rocket Lab could use for future spacecraft components.

Unfortunately, the 150mm titanium gnome's time in space is limited.

He remains attached to the third section of the rocket called the Kick Stage which burns up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere when it de-orbits from space.

The launch also raised a large amount of money for the Starship Foundation with Gabe Newell of Valve Software and The Heart of Racing pledging to donate $1 for every view the livestream received.

Gnome Chompski is the name of the garden gnome in games created by Valve Software.

In the games there is an achievement involving Gnome Chompski known as "Little Rocket Man" status, where the player has to carry the gnome throughout the game to place on the rocket.

There was a total of 286,092 views across YouTube, Twitter and Twitch and therefore a total of $286,092 raised.

The stream also inspired influencers to fundraise for the cause like Everyday Astronaut's Tim Dodd who also raised thousands of dollars for the Starship Foundation during the launch.

"We are delighted to have played a role in supporting the Starship Foundation through this launch," Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said.

"We're immensely grateful to all the space fans and gamers who tuned in to help us reach a huge total number of views.

"What Gabe and The Heart of Racing Team have achieved with this initiative will make a difference in the lives of so many Kiwi kids and it has been an honour to be part of it."

Starship Foundation CEO Aisha Daju Punga said they were "blown away" by the support both in New Zealand and globally.

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rocket Lab for their willingness to get in behind this initiative and our incredibly generous partner, Gabe Newell and The Heart of Racing team.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the result of this inspiring collaboration of hearts and minds for the children of New Zealand."