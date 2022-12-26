Get snapping! Hawke’s Bay Summer Photo Comp is back

The 2021 winning shot taken by Archer Woods-Vaney, 12. Photo / Supplied

Our Summer in the Bay photo competition is back.

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with “wow” factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with Summer Photo Competition, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke’s Bay Today newspaper.

The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must be taken in Hawke’s Bay. It must not have been published anywhere else and not enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31.



