Hastings District No 2 bore on Brookvale Rd, Havelock North - a possible source of contamination in the area's water supply. Photo / Duncan Brown.

The contamination of Havelock North's water supply cost businesses in the village about $80,000.

This was revealed at a Hastings District Council meeting yesterday, during which the Havelock North Business Recovery Fund was established, and a rates remission for residents connected to the affected water supply was granted.

Earlier this month the council announced $100,000 of financial help for businesses affected financially during the outbreak. Applications from businesses for assistance have been filing in this week, with the final cutoff next Friday.

In his report to council, chief financial officer Bruce Allen stated that six completed applications had been received by council so far, with three payments made, and three still under consideration.

Council economic growth and organisational improvement group manager Craig Cameron said market view statistics during the peak week of the outbreak showed about an $80,000 drop in retail and hospitality spend from the same period last year.