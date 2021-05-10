Future of Westpac's Hastings branch, closed since March, up in the air

Westpac's Hastings branch remains has been closed since March this year, following a building assessment. Photo / Warren Buckland

Westpac New Zealand says it's reviewing its options for its Hastings site, which has now been closed for two months.

A spokesperson for the bank said they closed their existing branch in Civic Square following a building assessment in March. They were still reviewing options for the site, he said.

A spokesperson had earlier told Hawke's Bay Today the branch's closure on March 10, the day of the offshore earthquake and subsequent tsunami warnings, was nothing to do with the seismic activity.

"We are committed to supporting our Hawke's Bay customers and will be reopening a branch in Hastings."

The Smart ATM lobby at the Hastings branch remains open, with 24-hour technology available for customers to bank when they choose.

The opening hours at the Havelock North Westpac branch had also been extended while the Hastings branch remained closed, he said.