Future of Napier's Faraday Centre up for debate at next council meeting

A specialised interactive technology museum in Napier, the Faraday Centre's days could be numbered unless a path to revitalisation is agreed upon by the council. Photo / File

An earthquake prone building and reduced visitor numbers - the future of Napier's Faraday Centre seems uncertain.

A specialised interactive technology museum, the Faraday Centre has been running since 1979 and features a collection of machines, gadgets, appliances and equipment.

Operating out of a leased building owned by the New Zealand Defence Force, it has been assessed as 'earthquake-prone' and in need of strengthening and upgrading to make the museum more attractive to modern day visitors.

While governed by Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, Napier City Council has managed the day to day operation of the museum including working with volunteers since 2019.

In 2019, about 8800 people visited the Faraday Centre - which works out to less than 1000 visitors each month.

However, declining visitor numbers, attributed to the "tired and run-down" nature of the centre, have raised questions about the sustainability of its current set up.

A business case setting out it's path to revitalisation will be presented to council at its next People and Place Committee meeting next Thursday, April 29.

The case study explores a three-stage development to upgrade the centre, with the first stage focused on addressing ownership and strengthening the building.

Later stages would see the layout of the museum redesigned to improve its functionality and later still, a possible expansion.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the Faraday Centre helped to fill a gap in much-needed indoor tourist attractions in Napier.

"We want to develop the centre into an attractive and compelling destination for both locals and visitors.

"But we need to ensure that the governance and operation of the Faraday is sustainable and fit for purpose."

Council is also seeking community views on the Faraday Centre's future as part of its Long-Term Plan 2021-31 consultation, with the proposed option being to keep the centre open until a decision on council's continued involvement is made.

A community meeting on the Long-Term Plan is set for April 29 from 6pm at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

There will also be a Facebook Live event on May 4, at 7pm.

Both events are an opportunity for people to ask questions about the future of the Faraday Centre, among other topics.

Submissions for the Long-Term Plan can be made online at sayitnapier.nz, or through council's Customer Service Centre and Napier's libraries.

Consultation closes at 5pm on May 12.