An artist's impression of what the Ahuriri Aeropark business hub could look like when completed. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Airport's plans for a new business hub could be at risk of falling over at the first hurdle if tenants cannot be secured for the project.

The airport announced last year it had plans to turn a vacant 10ha piece of land not far from the airport terminal into a bustling new business village, called Ahuriri Aeropark.

A campaign was launched in July inviting interested businesses and prospective tenants to be part of the new business hub, with lots available of 2000sqm and upwards.

However, no tenants have yet been secured for the big project.

An airport spokeswoman said Covid lockdowns caused issues to the campaign last year and the airport was confident there was still demand for a new business village.

"Last year's Ahuriri Aeropark launch happened just prior to the Level 4 lockdown across New Zealand in August 2021," an airport spokeswoman said.

"We chose to pull back on the campaign to align with the general business sentiment at the time.

The location of the proposed business hub on either side of Watchman Rd. Photo / Supplied

"We are relaunching now, at a time of growing business optimism and heightened interest in design, build and leasing property.

"The early stages of the relaunch has been positive so far with interest from companies around New Zealand."

The airport announced this week, through real estate company Colliers, that it was going back to the market and was still on the lookout for prospective tenants.

Getting the business hub project off the ground will be a big test for incoming CEO Rob Stratford, who takes over the top job at the airport next month.

The project proposes businesses sign up as tenants before the airport moves ahead and builds the relevant infrastructure and buildings, on either side of Watchman Rd, to suit the needs of those tenants.

The airport is particularly interested in companies from sectors such as light manufacturing and warehousing, airport activities and research and technology, among other sectors.

Tenants would need to sign on for a minimum 10-year lease.

The airport is not interested in accommodation providers such as hotels for the business hub, according to a project report.

"There is a general shortage of commercial land available in Hawke's Bay for development, especially greenfield sites," the airport spokeswoman said.

"We are pleased to offer an alternative choice with easy connections to major transport links and good amenities."

Businesses can put forward their interest by contacting Colliers Hawke's Bay brokers Calum Ironside or Rob Nankervis.

"With opportunities such as this one, we expect to see strong interest from businesses in the region and further afield who will recognise the potential on offer and the lifestyle that Hawke's Bay provides," Ironside said.

Meanwhile, the airport last week announced it had locked in a partner to build a large solar farm to help power the airport with 52,000 solar panels, which will be completed by 2025 and sit to the west of the runway on unused land.

Hawke's Bay Airport Limited is owned by the Crown, Napier City Council and Hastings District Council.

There are currently 18 businesses based around the airport precinct.